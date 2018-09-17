Chay & Sam soak in the success, plan vacay together!

Star couples going head to head at the box office are a rare occurrence, but last Thursday saw such a situation in Tollywood where both partners Nag Chaitanya and Samantha had their films releasing on the same day. Both Shailaja Reddy Alludu and U Turn set the cash registers ringing, and have interestingly earned themselves a great start since they cater to different types of audiences.

Though Nag Chaitanya’s film was panned by the critics, it has gone on to do good business in the states of AP and Telangana. The actor also addressed the issue at the success meet of the film, saying that he will work harder to please the reviewers with his next film, stressing on the fact that the media’s support is important for a film’s success. Shailaja Reddy Alludu is expected to hit the breakeven point by the end of the day.

On the other hand, Samantha’s U Turn has proved to be a solid success with its Telugu version, while the Tamil version is slowly growing thanks to the positive word of mouth. The actress is thrilled with the praise she has been receiving for the film, as she had marked the importance of being a good performer as her aim prior to the release.

And yes, the couple will soon be flying to a foreign vacation very soon!

Yayyyy .... passs 💃💃💃💃 phew ... it’s finally vacay time 🤩🤩🤩 https://t.co/YRYHk4ze9f — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) September 16, 2018

On returning, the couple will start shooting for their film with Siva Nirvana of Ninnu Kori fame, where they will be paired opposite each other.