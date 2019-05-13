Cheating case filed against actor Vemal; Kalavani 2’s release is likely to get postponed

In Com Staff May 13 2019, 11.51 am May 13 2019, 11.51 am

The controversy surrounding Kalavani 2 starring Vemal and Oviya has been going on for quite a while now. The film recently completed its censor formalities and came out with a U certificate. It was supposed to release in the month of May but the Madras High Court has ordered an interim ban on the film owing to a petition case filed. A cheating case has been filed against actor Vemal for allegedly getting Rs 1.5 crores from Singaravelan promising him the theatrical rights of Kalavani 2. It has been further been alleged that the actor later told Singaravelan that the rights have been sold to another production house.

Singaravelan of Sri Dhanalakshmi Productions had already procured a stay order from the Chennai High Court but Sargunam went to court and squashed it. Sargunam had also complained that he got murder threats. Due to this, Singaravelan was asked to come to Court once again and prove his side. Now, this new case thrown at Vemal could again cost the film’s release date to be pushed for an unknown period of time. Reports state that director Sargunam has approached the court saying that he has nothing to do with the agreements signed between both the parties and has requested the judiciary to remove his name from the defendants’ list.

Though the ban on the release of the film has been lifted, it seems like it will be a while till the film will finally see the light of day. Stay tuned for more updates on the same.