In Com Staff June 12 2019, 11.54 pm June 12 2019, 11.54 pm

Jazba Singh opted for a black lotus saree for the pre-release event of Hippi.

Jazba looks alluring in her stylish outfit.

Jazba is a Canada based producer and presenter.

She has bankrolled a documentary titled In the Shadow of the Hill.

With Hippi, Jazba is marking her acting debut.

In Hippi, Jazba is playing one of the leads.

Hippi also features Karthikeya and Digangana Suryavanshi in the lead roles.

Jazba's Hippi is directed by N Krishna of Sillunu Oru Kaadhal fame.

This movie of Jazba is being bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu.

Jazba's movie Hippi has been censored with an A certificate.

Hippi is releasing on June 6th and Jazba is having high hopes for the movie.

Jazba is a new entrant in Tollywood, with great aspirations.

Gorgeous Jazba will play a pivotal role in Hippi.

Apart from Hippi, Jazba's future plans in acting are not yet known.

Jazba is confident of winning hearts with her maiden movie Hippi.