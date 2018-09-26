Chekka Chivantha Vaanam: AR Rahman set up studio in hotel room

AR Rahman and Mani Ratnam form the pair who have given us songs to cling on to in various seasons of our lives. Right from their early days in Roja, they have continuously raised the bar when it comes to music in films, bringing in new sounds and addictive numbers with each film. The same has continued with the latest film which hits the screens on the 27th.

At the pre-release event of Nawab, the Telugu dubbed version of the film, AR Rahman revealed an interesting way in which he worked on the background score of the film.

Rahman flew down to Chennai for the span of just a day to perform at the audio launch event of the film, breaking his flow for the USA concert tour that he was undertaking. Speaking on the congestion of work, he said “Before the Tamil release of the album, I had just mixed one song. And on the night before the audio launch, we mixed the second song. Right after the event, I had to fly back to the USA to resume work on the concerts. But I took a separate room there, set up my equipment and worked on the background score of the movie. It’s all out of love for Mani sir, I even showed him the setup on Facetime because he didn’t believe it,” the Oscar-winner said.

“Mani sir’s story inspires you to make good music. Bhoomi Bhoomi was initially never a part of the film, but I called him up and asked if we could do another song. Things happen automatically,” he added.