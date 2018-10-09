Chekka Chivantha Vaanam follows Rajinikanth's Kaala and the Avengers

After 11 days in running, Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has crossed Rs 7 crore gross mark (7.04 CR) in Chennai city, the place where the film is performing its best. Only two other films have crossed this mark in Chennai this year - Rajinikanth's Kaala and the Hollywood blockbuster Avengers Infinity War. Suriya’s Thaana Serntha Koottam and the Bollywood blockbuster Padmaavat grossed more than Rs 6 crore in Chennai but couldn’t hit the Rs 7 crore mark.

After a slew of recent hero-driven biggies - Vishwaroopam 2, Seemaraja and Saamy Square failed to make it to even the Rs 5 crore club, CCV has pushed the bar high again and driven optimism back into the industry.

In Tamil Nadu, CCV has grossed around Rs 43 crore after 11 days. It has slowed down considerably after its humongous opening 6 days, ending October 2nd. But the job is already done and CCV has already been declared a superhit venture in TN.

In the USA, it's unlikely that CCV will enter the elite club of 1 million $ grossers. Its gross is at 910K $ after its 2nd weekend and the upcoming days will see big new Indian films releasing and taking away all the screen space.