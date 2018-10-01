Chekka Chivantha Vaanam races towards the million dollar mark

Tamil movies have had quite a dismal run in the USA this year. Only Rajinikanth's Kaala put up respectable numbers (grossing 1.88 mil$) despite falling way short of the expectations. But Mani Ratnam's new release Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is doing great in the USA ever since its premiere show on Wednesday night. The film is also doing admirable business in Australia and UAE-GCC.

CCV has grossed more than 542K $ (including the Telugu version Nawab) in the USA, as of Saturday and is certain to gross more than 1 mil$ eventually. The film has progressed each day and brand Mani Ratnam, coupled with the positive reviews and the plethora of star actors, has certainly done the trick. Prior to CCV, the director’s OK Kanmani also had a fine run in the USA.

Back in the domestic front, CCV has been doing great business in Chennai city, grossing Rs 2.7 crore in 3 days of its run so far. The film grossed a phenomenal Rs 1.01 crore on Saturday alone and is expected to have a strong Sunday as well. The film is seeing good reception in other urban cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad as well.