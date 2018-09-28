Chekka Chivantha Vaanam receives thundering opening at the box-office

With very good reviews and almost unanimous audience acceptance, Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has witnessed a thundering opening at the box-office despite releasing on a working day. The film has grossed a whopping 89 lakhs on its first day in Chennai city and looks set to have a non-stop spree of houseful shows in the city till Sunday.

Mani Ratnam's films always do their best in Chennai and this time with good acceptance for the film and stars like STR and Vijay Sethupathi to add to the craze, the sky is the limit for the film's collections.

All over TN, the film has done well and it's the 3rd best opener this year in the state after Kaala and Seemaraja. The film started with Housefull 5 am shows on Thursday and the momentum has been strong right from the word go. CCV is also doing well outside the state.

The film's Telugu dubbed version Nawab has received positive reviews but hasn't started all that well at the box-office. After the disappointing Kaatru Veliyidai last year, Mani Ratnam has bounced back in a strong way with this gangster crime drama.