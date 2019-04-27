Chennai 600028 completes 12 years; director Venkat Prabhu's nostalgic moment on Twitter

In Com Staff April 27 2019, 11.38 am April 27 2019, 11.38 am

It is the season of celebrating anniversaries and on Saturday we are remembering with a lot of fondness, the 12 years of Chennai-28, a cult classic that was released on this day in 2007. The film was Venkat Prabhu’s first directorial which was loved by one and all. The fun-loving director threw light on gully cricket and floored the audience with his humorous and engaging take on the subject. Chennai-28 came with no fanfare or glitz at a time when social media was not active. It picked a lot of steam on the way from word of mouth and recorded humongous success.

Chennai-28 featured a stellar multiple cast that included Jai, Mirchi Shiva, Vijayalakshmi, Premji, Arvind Akash, Nithin Sathya, Vijay Vasanth, Sampath Raj, Ilavarasu and many others. Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music was one of the USPs of the film and even now the songs Yaaro, Jalsa along with others are played in radio stations. Today, Venkat Prabhu took to his Twitter page to thank his producer SPB Charan for the trust vested on him and also his friends and fans for the love and support. Chennai 28 was so popular that it got remade in Telugu as Kodithe Kottalira, Le Chakka in Bengali, Super Six in Sinhalese and Bangalore 560 023 in Kannada.

The super popularity of the film made Venkat Prabhu do its sequel Chennai 28, part 2 which was released in the year 2016 which again was a great hit. The cast list in this sequel was a little different and it rightfully tracked the lives of those ‘boys’ after some years when they had all gotten into a ‘family man’ mode instead of retaining them in the same old age bracket. One is not sure if the acclaimed director would bring in part 3. But, all the same, wishing Venkat Prabhu and his team the best for 12 years of Chennai 28.