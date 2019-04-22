Chennai box office : Kanchana 3 completely dominates, Lucifer sets all-time record

Lmk April 22 2019, 11.55 pm April 22 2019, 11.55 pm

It was a weekend completely dominated by Kanchana 3. The film grossed a whopping 2.52 crore in its opening three days in Chennai and topped by a mile. Despite the release of Avengers: End Game this Friday, Kanchana 3 is expected to hang on steady with many screens, and it has a promising future ahead. At a distant second spot was Kalank, which grossed 72 lakhs in its opening five days. This is a very good number but due to negative reviews, Kalank doesn’t have much box office potential in the coming days. The Curse of the Weeping Woman took the third spot, grossing 41 lakhs in its opening three days. Jersey followed in the fourth spot, grossing 22 lakhs in its opening three days while Natpe Thunai completed the Top five, grossing 2.74 crore in Chennai after 18 days of its run.

The other new Tamil releases were just swept aside by the Kanchana 3 wave. Mehandi Circus with 15 lakhs and Vellai Pookal with seven lakhs respectively in their opening three days, have bagged good reviews and public word of mouth but the collections are on the lower side due to minimal screen count. Among the older films, Super Deluxe with a gross of 3.31 crore in 24 days and Uriyadi 2 with 78 lakhs in 17 days, hang on with a few shows in Chennai city limits.

Meanwhile, as widely expected, the new Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer (with 47 lakhs) has emerged as the all-time highest Malayalam language grosser in Chennai city, beating Premam.