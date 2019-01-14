Chennai box office: Petta comfortably sits on top after 4 days

The Pongal biggies Petta and Viswasam have completed 4 highly successful days in theaters and TN exhibitors can’t be happier. With the Pongal holidays set to begin, both films are expected to draw jam-packed crowds in their respective theaters till their 2nd weekend ends on January 20th. In Chennai city, Petta has comfortably topped, thanks to bigger screens, more shows and in general a very positive response from the urban audience and Rajini’s fans.

The total 4-days Chennai gross of Petta is 4.81 cr (1.12+1.08+1.29+1.32 cr). To have consistently grossed more than 1 cr on each day is remarkable indeed. The total 4-days Chennai gross of Viswasam is 3.83 cr (0.88+0.86+1.04+1.05 cr). The film is making the most of its available screens and shows, and is a strong 2nd place holder.

Among the earlier running hits, 2.0 has grossed 24.28 cr, Adangamaru has grossed 3.85 cr, Kanaa has grossed 2.66 cr and Simmba has grossed 1.02 cr, at the end of January 13th. The new Hindi hit Uri, unfortunately, doesn’t have many shows in and around Chennai but all its given shows are getting sold out well in advance due to the excellent reviews and public talk that it carries.