image
Monday, January 14th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Chennai box office: Petta comfortably sits on top after 4 days

Regional

Chennai box office: Petta comfortably sits on top after 4 days

LmkLmk   January 14 2019, 6.30 pm
back
PettapongalrajiniSuperstar RajinikanthViswasam
nextC/o Kancharapalem’s National Awards drama finally ends on a positive note!
ALSO READ

Petta rules the US box office, 1.6 million dollars and still counting

Superstar Rajinikanth gives complete credit to Karthik Subbaraj

Early Talk: Viswasam opens a big lead over Petta in TN