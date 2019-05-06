Chennai box office: The Avengers continue to top, K13 is a surprise 2nd

Lmk May 06 2019, 2.41 pm May 06 2019, 2.41 pm

At the Chennai city box office, Avengers: End Game continued to top, though the film lost some of its massive opening stings. After 10 days, the film has grossed Rs 8.71 crore in Chennai and whether it crosses the Rs 10 crore mark remains to be seen. With the release of a bunch of Tamil films this coming weekend, Avengers: End Game will definitely lose a fair count of its shows to accommodate the new films. Nevertheless, it’s a massive blockbuster from Hollywood, in this part of the world. Last Friday’s new release K13 grossed a respectable 65 lakhs in 3 days and took the 2nd spot. K13’s shows are being increased and it’s also getting better screens this week. Its numbers are bound to grow further. Blockbuster Kanchana 3 followed in the 3rd spot, and the film has grossed Rs 6.99 crore in Chennai after 17 days in running.

Devarattam hasn’t done much in Chennai, grossing just 41 lakhs in its opening 5 days; it took the 4th spot. But the film is doing much better down south of TN and the stakeholders in the trade are happy. At the 5th spot is dark-horse Vellai Pookkal, which is springing up quite a surprise by hanging on in theaters for this long. After 17 days, the film has grossed a measly 30 lakhs in Chennai but the longevity of its run is quite unexpected.

Natpe Thunai, Jersey and Super Deluxe continue to figure in the Top 10, and till date the films have grossed Rs 2.98 crore, Rs 48 lakhs and Rs 3.41 crore respectively in Chennai.