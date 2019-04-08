Chennai city box office: Hiphop Tamizha's Natpe Thunai tops in style

Lmk April 08 2019, 9.07 pm April 08 2019, 9.07 pm

At the Chennai box office, it was a weekend dominated by the new Hiphop Tamizha starrer Natpe Thunai. After its Thursday release, the film held on really steady and came out with a gross of 1.36 crore in its opening 4 days. The new Hollywood superhero flick, Shazam, came in at the second spot grossing 71 lakhs in 3 days. Last week’s much talked about Super Deluxe took the third spot, and has grossed 2.94 crore in Chennai after 10 days of its run. The other new releases Kuppathu Raja and Uriyadi 2 took the fourth and fifth spots respectively, grossing 26 lakhs and 20 lakhs in their opening 3 days. Uriyadi 2 is playing in very limited shows but has exceptional word of mouth.

The new Telugu blockbuster Majili was in the sixth spot, grossing 10 lakhs in its opening 3 days with a limited show count. The film has a very good show count in Chengalpet multiplexes like Mayajaal, AGS and Rohini and had a great weekend run in these centers. Mohanlal’s blockbuster Lucifer took the seventh spot, grossing 34 lakhs in Chennai after 10 days. It is now the all time No 2 Malayalam language grosser in Chennai after Premam.

Nayanthara’s Airaa has fizzled out and took the eighth spot; it has grossed 1.97 CR in the city after 11 days of its run. These numbers are no match to her recent solo blockbusters such as Coco and Imaikkaa Nodigal. The Arun Vijay blockbuster Thadam still hangs on with a few shows, and has grossed 3.98 crore in Chennai after 38 days of its fantastic run.