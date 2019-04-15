Chennai City box office: Natpe Thunai continues to top in its second weekend too

Lmk April 15 2019, 3.47 pm April 15 2019, 3.47 pm

This year in Tamil cinema, there wasn’t any big star-driven release to mark the Tamil New Year which falls on April 14th (a Sunday this time). There were some small films which nevertheless made it to the screens. The GV Prakash starrer Watchman directed by Vijay and the CV Kumar directed Gangs of Madras were the two films of note, that opened on April 12. But it was last week’s Natpe Thunai which continued to top at the Chennai city box office. After 10 days, the Hiphop Tamizha Adhi starrer has grossed 2.33 crore in Chennai. Watchman followed in the second spot grossing 37 lakhs in its opening 3 days in Chennai. The numbers of Watchman are better than GV’s other recent release Kuppathu Raja but overall the opening of the film is definitely below-par. Uriyadi 2 took the third spot, and the film has grossed 63 lakhs in Chennai after 10 days of its run.

Gangs of Madras took the fourth spot, grossing 18 lakhs in its opening weekend. Shazam completes the Top 5, and has grossed 1.04 crore after 10 days of its run. The new releases from other languages, Hellboy (English), Madhuraja (Malayalam) and Chitralahari (Telugu) grossed 15 lakhs, 8 lakhs and 8 lakhs respectively in their opening 3 days.

The recent Mohanlal blockbuster Lucifer has grossed 43 lakhs in Chennai so far and is at the doorstep of becoming the all-time highest Malayalam language grosser in the city, beating Premam’s 45 lakhs. Meanwhile, Super Deluxe and Airaa have lost their sting and have grossed 3.23 crore and 2.02 crore respectively in Chennai so far.