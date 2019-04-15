image
Chennai City box office: Natpe Thunai continues to top in its 2nd weekend too

Chennai City box office: Natpe Thunai continues to top in its second weekend too

After 10 days, the Hiphop Tamizha Adhi starrer has grossed 2.33 crore in Chennai

