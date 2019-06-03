Lmk June 03 2019, 9.17 am June 03 2019, 9.17 am

The Selvaraghavan directed NGK, produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, has taken a terrific opening in Chennai city grossing a whopping 1.03 crore on its opening day. This is a superb number and marks the first time that a Suriya film has grossed more than 1 crore in Chennai on its opening day. It must be noted that ticket rates have been hiked in some Chennai city multiplexes. And though it’s the summer season, NGK’s release date was still a normal non-festival day. This makes the 1 crore+ opening figure praiseworthy. NGK is expected to take the opening momentum ahead and have a great weekend in Chennai city.

NGK’s opening day is also the all-time No. 10 opening day in Chennai city; 2.0 heads the list. This year, films like Avengers: End Game and Petta also managed to find a spot in the all-time list of Top 10 opening day Chennai city grossers.

Suriya’s fans meanwhile are going all out on social media to defend some of the questionable scenes in the 2nd half. They are coming up with some interesting theories to explain NGK’s dark, eccentric behaviour in some key pre-climax scenes in the film. It’s remarkable to see fans take it upon themselves to ensure that the film doesn’t drop quickly and holds its head above water.

In the USA, NGK has grossed close to 87K $ (as on 9 PM PST on Friday) after the premieres and the opening day. USA is a market largely driven by online reviews. Given the negative online talk for NGK, we have to see how the film performs in this market.