image
Monday, April 1st 2019
English
  3. Regional
Chennai city box office: Super Deluxe tops the list, Airaa follows second and Lucifer is doing well too!

Regional

Chennai city box office: Super Deluxe tops the list, Airaa follows second and Lucifer is doing well too!

Super Deluxe occupied the first position spot grossing 1.41 crore in its opening 3 days in Chennai; Airaa followed second grossing 1.36 crore in its opening 4 days

back
AiraaAkshay KumarBadlaBox OfficeCaptain MarvelChennai Box OfficeDumbojungleeKesariLuciferMohanlalSuper DeluxeThadamVidyut Jammwal
nextA successful first quarter for Kollywood, with Viswasam, Petta and quite a few more

within