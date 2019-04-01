Chennai city box office: Super Deluxe tops the list, Airaa follows second and Lucifer is doing well too!

Lmk April 01 2019, 2.01 pm April 01 2019, 2.01 pm

It was a very productive weekend at the Chennai city box office with new releases like Super Deluxe, Airaa and Lucifer hogging all the limelight. Super Deluxe grabbed the top spot grossing 1.41 crore in its opening 3 days in Chennai; Airaa followed second grossing 1.36 crore in its opening 4 days. Both the films have notched up good numbers so far but Airaa in particular has extremely mixed talk and its future at the box office looks shaky. Super Deluxe is expected to keep its run going in Chennai for a few more weeks to come.

Dumbo followed in the third spot, grossing 24 lakhs in 3 days while the latest Mohanlal sensation Lucifer took the fourth spot grossing 14 lakhs in 3 days in Chennai. The film released a day late outside Kerala, and had a very limited show count in city limit theatres. Lucifer is doing phenomenal business in all its release centers and is doing great in multiplexes like Mayajaal and Rohini too, in the outskirts of Chennai. The blockbuster Thadam managed a spot in the Top 5 in its fifth weekend too; the film has grossed 3.9 crore in Chennai after 31 days of its phenomenal run.

Akshay Kumar’s Kesari with a gross of 88 lakhs in 11 days took the sixth spot while Vidyut Jammwal's Junglee with 7 lakhs in 3 days settled for the seventh spot. Some of the older favourites like Captain Marvel and Badla also figured in the Top 10 this past weekend.