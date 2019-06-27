In Com Staff June 27 2019, 5.02 pm June 27 2019, 5.02 pm

While Vijay Sethupathi’s film Sindhubaadh directed by S U Arunkumar finally hit the screens, on Thursday, after many hiccoughs, there are other films of him that are in different stages of production. One such film is director Biju Viswanath’s Chennai Palani Mars. This film is produced by the director in association with Vijay Sethupathi. An additional interesting aspect of the film is that the Makkal Selvan has written the dialogues as well. One can recall that Vijay Sethupathi did the same thing with Biju Viswanath’s earlier film Orange Mittai, which was produced by Vijay Sethupathi and he had also penned the movie's dialogues, apart from acting in it.

Chennai Palani Mars is said to be a space adventure that features Praveen Raju and Rajesh Giriprasad in the lead. Talking about his second directorial in Tamil, Biju Viswanath says, “My film Chennai Palani Mars is basically a road movie in which the lead protagonists travel from Chennai to Palani, to eventually reach Mars. It is about Praveen Raju, the lead protagonist, and Rajesh Giriprasad. They have this crazy thought of going to Mars. They also believe that this thought of theirs will take them to Mars. According to them, thoughts travel faster than space shuttles. On the other hand, Praveen’s dad is a space scientist who is researching this concept!”