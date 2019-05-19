Chennai Palani Mars: Vijay Sethupathi’s next as a writer is a drama on space travel!

Siddarthsrinivas May 19 2019, 1.44 pm May 19 2019, 1.44 pm

Despite the countless number of films that he is doing as an actor, Vijay Sethupathi has made time to write and produce films as well. His recent home production in Merku Thodarchi Malai went all around the world to a large number of film festivals and won a lot of awards and accolades after its theatrical release as well. And now, Vijay Sethupathi is ready to unveil his next as a producer which is interestingly titled Chennai Palani Mars. Apart from bankrolling the film under his own banner, Vijay Sethupathi has written the script, while Biju Vishwanath will be taking care of the direction, cinematography and the editing.

Vijay Sethupathi and Biju Vishwanath had earlier worked together for Orange Mittai, a whacky comic drama where the former played the role of an ailing old man. However, when it comes to Chennai Palani Mars, Vijay Sethupathi has stayed away from acting in the film, and has only reserved the writing responsibilities to himself apart from putting in the money and overseeing the process.

The cast of Chennai Palani Mars mostly features newcomers, whose names will be unveiled when the first look poster arrives on the 22nd of May. An announcement for the same was made on Saturday evening, showcasing a little boy clad in the suit of an astronaut. The teasers, trailer and the songs will follow in the coming days, with a release plan set for the third quarter of the year.

On the acting front, Vijay Sethupathi has just wrapped up the first schedule of his crime drama Laabam, directed by SP Jhananathan. He will soon be resuming the shoot for his mass commercial entertainer Sanga Tamizhan, directed by Vijay Chander of Vaalu fame.