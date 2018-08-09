Chennai schedule on cards for Rajinikanth and Karthik Subbaraj's next

The upcoming, untitled, Karthik Subbaraj directorial starring superstar Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui is definitely one of the most awaited films of the year. The exciting star cast also includes Simran and Bobby Simhaa. Two schedules of the shoot have been wrapped in Dehradun and Darjeeling, with the team returning to Chennai now for a short break. The crew completed a majority of action sequences in the second schedule, choreographed by award-winning stuntman Peter Hein.

The next leg of the shoot will take place in the city itself, with Rajinikanth and the supporting cast. While Vijay Sethupathi and Nawazuddin are still yet to shoot their portions, it remains to be seen whether they will be joining the unit this time.

We are happy to announce that for the first time, @SimranbaggaOffc and @Nawazuddin_S will be acting with Superstar Rajini in #SuperstarWithSunPictures pic.twitter.com/LmsAHuqdWM — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) July 18, 2018

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures at a towering budget, the film has music composed by Anirudh, who is said to have already prepared 3 songs for the film. Rajinikanth, who is keeping himself busy with back-to-back projects, will be shooting for this film until he gets a call from Lyca Productions for the extensive promotional plan of his sci-fi biggie 2.0 directed by Shankar. The teaser and the trailer of the film will be launched in separate events, dated for September and October, as the film gears up for its worldwide release on the 29of November.