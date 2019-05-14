Cheran's Rajavukku Check gets U/A certificate from CBFC

In Com Staff May 14 2019, 10.29 pm May 14 2019, 10.29 pm

Rajavukku Check is an upcoming Tamil movie directed by S. Rajkumar who had directed the Jayam Ravi and Shriya Saran starrer Mazhai. It features director Cheran as the lead with three heroines in the form Srushti Dange, Nandana Varma and Sarayu Mohan for company. The trailer of the film was out recently which has stirred quite a lot of excitement about the film and also discussion in social media. Rajavukku Check is produced by Kerala producers Soma Pallatte and Thomas Kokkatt.

The film had gone in for censor certification and has come out with U/A. Communicating this through his social media handle, Cheran states that director Rajkumar told him that the film has got U/A and this is the first time ever that a Cheran film is getting this certificate breaking his earlier clean U certificates record for his films. However, the reality is that Cheran has already got a U/A certified film in the form of Yuddham Sei, that was directed by Mysskin. This isn't the first time for Cheran, but he says so. Probably, he forgot about the existence of Yuddham Sei?

It is said that Nandana Varma plays Cheran’s daughter in Rajavukku Check and that the film also talks about a dad-daughter relationship. The film began its shooting last year but had stalled due to the strikes that the industry was facing that time. Finally, they have completed the shoot and are awaiting the release. MS Prabhu has handled cinematography and Vinod Yajamaanyaa has composed music. Cheran’s last directorial was Thirumanam which did not do well at the box office. Now that the last stage of censor certification also done, the makers are expected to announce the release date of Rajavukku Check.