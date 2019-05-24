Chimbu Devan and Venkat Prabhu's Kasada Tabara's six music directors revealed

In Com Staff May 24 2019, 11.35 pm May 24 2019, 11.35 pm

Venkat Prabhu’s upcoming production venture Kasada Tabara, directed by Chimbu Devan, has been the talking point in the industry for quite some time now. The film is going to have a unique concept as a story is narrated through six perspectives and all the six of them have different technicians. The names of the six editors and the six cinematographers have already been announced. Now, the six music directors' names have also been announced! Legendary music director Gangai Amaran took to Twitter and announced the six music composers to be Yuvan Shankar Raja, Santhosh Narayanan, Sam CS, Sean Roldan, Premgi Amaren and Ghibran. Isn’t that interesting?

Famous cinematographer PC Sreeram recently revealed the names of the six cinematographers, Vijay Milton, MS Prabhu, Balasubramaniem, SR Kathiir, RD Rajashekar, and Sakthi Saravanan, who will be working on the film. The names of the six editors have also been revealed and they are Anthony, Praveen KL, Vivek Harshan, Mu Kasi Viswanathan, Raja Mohammed, and Ruben. These names were announced by Sreekar Prasad, just a day ahead of the DoPs. Many reports state that the film will feature Harish Kalyan, Aravind Akash, Premgi Amaren, Mirchi Shiva, Jai, Janani Iyer, Vijayalakshmi and Venkat Prabhu in significant roles. The movie has completed the shooting and is in the final stages of post-production.

Till now, the makers have kept mum about the cast of the film. So, fans are anticipating the big news to be out soon! Director Chimbu Devan said in a statement earlier that this movie is produced by Venkat Prabhu’s Black Ticket Company, in association with Trident Arts’ R Ravindran. The film’s genre also has not been revealed yet. It surely will be extremely exciting to witness such a unique take on a film. Stay tuned for further updates on this.