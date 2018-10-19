Chimbu Devan’s next is an anthology with six heroes!

Things weren’t going well for Chimbudevan. After Puli, his biggie with Thalapathy Vijay failed to make noise at the box office. The visionary director decided to go back to the drawing board and brought up the idea of the Imsai Arasan sequel. When things fell into place and shoot began, actor Vadivelu raised havoc by not turning up at the shooting spot citing various unacceptable reasons. The project was ultimately shelved, the tussle between Vadivelu and producer Shankar is yet to be sorted out.

In came Venkat Prabhu, who called up Chimbudevan and asked him whether he has any other script in hand. With an affirmative reply, the director’s new film came into being. The shoot has now begun for this whacky project, reportedly an anthology consisting of six stories.

The film stars Jai, Shiva, Premgi, Vaibhav and Vijayalakshmi and will be shot over a short period of time. According to sources, Premgi Amaren himself will take care of the music for this project.

On the other hand, Venkat Prabhu is giving the finishing touches for his upcoming comic thriller Party, which stars a plethora of well-known actors. After the film hits the screens, he will start working on Maanadu, the exciting political thriller with STR.