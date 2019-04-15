Chinmayi receives open threat from producer K Rajan, Pa Ranjith comes forward to support!

In Com Staff April 15 2019, 1.53 pm April 15 2019, 1.53 pm

Right from the start of the MeToo movement, Chinmayi has been at the center stage of the events after her accusations against legendary lyricist Vairamuthu became a huge talking point all round. The singer also called out actor and the head of the dubbing union - Radha Ravi, for banning her from the dubbing union and not letting her do any more films. And now, Chinmayi has received a harsh open threat from producer K Rajan, at the audio launch of Para which took place on Saturday evening.

“Vairamuthu is one of the most special lyricists in our industry after veterans like Kannadasan and Vaalee. A lady has just said that she would slap him if she meets him in person. The incident took place before 15 years, and they have brought it up again. I don’t understand what the intent here is. This is not good, I have 50 women in my area who can get together and take her down. Don’t bring down any big celebrity for your cheap publicity. If you can destroy his peace, I have some people with me who can destroy you” said producer Rajan, in what was a hugely shocking speech. Chinmayi tweeted the video of the same on Sunday evening, asking her followers whether she should be afraid of the threat she has just received.

https://twitter.com/Chinmayi/status/1117419892037181440

However, Chinmayi and women in cinema did receive some support from director Pa Ranjith at the same event. “Cinema these days is becoming a place where women are being nailed down. Without just taking the complaint at the surface, it is important to analyze the situation and see how much of truth exists. It’s wrong when a woman is being looked at as a wrongdoer, just because she has complained. I oppose that,” said the director.

It is becoming a common practice in Kollywood to invite producers and actors to events, even when they have no connection to the film whatsoever. These celebrities who turn up here simply tend to blabber on the current topics, with an idea that the speech goes viral and helps the film gain some attention. But in hindsight, these speeches expose their wrong perspectives, and complicate and expose the industry even further.