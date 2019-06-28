In Com Staff June 28 2019, 5.09 pm June 28 2019, 5.09 pm

Singer and voice-over artist Chinmayi Sripaada quite vocal about her opinion on women and the issues faced by them. She does not lose any opportunity to call out these predators through her social media handles. It all started when she levelled charges against poet Vairamuthu, for molesting her many years ago. Recently, Chinmayi through her Twitter handle, accused the Uttar Pradesh Police of being insensitive to a gang rape victim, while sharing a picture. This case apparently was a fake one and it appeared that the information Chinmayi had shared was also very outdated and false. The UP police had pointed this out with facts, which made the singer apologise.

Coming to the crux of this issue, as per the Uttar Pradesh Police department, the case that Chinmayi was referring to in 2019, had, in fact, happened in 2017 and has since been closed. The victim had initially lodged gang-rape charges against two men and the case was handled by SI Jai Prakash, who in the course of his investigation found out that it was a false case. Therefore, he filed a closure report. Notwithstanding that her case had been found fake by the SI, the woman in question, along with a male friend had lodged a complaint that the SI had sought sexual favours from her to even lodge a gang-rape complaint. This was again busted upon investigation and it was found that the woman was guilty in all these cases.

When these facts were pointed out to Chinmayi, she apologised and appreciated that the UP Police took time to clear the air. However, she was also adamant when she said that she will continue to share such reports through her social media handle with the aim of helping the powerless. There were quite a few who tried to make her understand that women are always not correct and that she needs to take a neutral stand and not blame men for everything. People further advised her that there is no blanket rule for everything and each and every case is different. Some even opined that she is adamant.