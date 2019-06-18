In Com Staff June 18 2019, 1.32 am June 18 2019, 1.32 am

Samantha Akkineni has already served her fans two super hit films in the first half of this year. While one was Super Deluxe, the other one was Majili. Now, the actress is set to be soon seen in Oh! Baby, which will be out shortly and her fans are super excited about it. This film is being directed by Nandini Reddy and it is all set to release on July 5. The trailer, which was released by the makers in Tamil and Telugu, was loved by many. It brought out the cheerful and fun side of Samantha, which fans had wanted to see for a long time. Now, popular singer Chinmayi Sripaada has taken to Twitter to inform the audience that she is a part of the Tamil version of the film!

Before you jump to any conclusions, Chimayi has actually dubbed for Samantha’s parts in the Tamil version of the movie! The singer also extended her thanks to Sam and the director and said ‘here’s to women who make life better for other women’. Isn’t that a beautiful message? And we must say that her voice has absolutely fit Sam’s cute face and funny antics! Fans will surely be very happy to know that while they will get to see Sam on-screen, they will get to hear Chinmayi’s voice too!

See the Tamil trailer of the film below:

Aaaaaaand. I DUBBED IN TAMIL for Samantha. Frankly it is only because of @nandureddy4u and @Samanthaprabhu2 that this was possible. Here’s to women who make life better for other women. https://t.co/KO3dcpHobv https://t.co/0OtisVB1de — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) June 17, 2019