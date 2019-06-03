In Com Staff June 03 2019, 9.57 am June 03 2019, 9.57 am

It is already known that Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently busy with his upcoming historical drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The actor had recently taken a holiday with his wife Surekha. We had earlier informed you that the actor will finish shoot for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and jump on to his next with Koratala Siva. We also told you that this new film is all set to go on floors, in June. However, now the buzz is that this film is set to go on floors in August on the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s birthday! Reports state that the official pooja will be held on August 22.

The latest buzz that is going around is that this yet-to-be-titled film will be hitting the screens in the 2nd week of April 2020. Reportedly, the makers want this film to be a Ugadi festival treat for all Chiranjeevi fans. Reports are stating that after the official launch in August, the film will start its principal shoot from September. Reportedly, it will be a contemporary drama with a social message included in it and it will feature two actresses. Rumours are abuzz with the names of Tamannaah Bhatia, Shruti Haasan, Anushka Shetty and Shraddha Srinath are being considered for the roles. An official confirmation on this is awaited. This film will be produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy.