Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, is one of the most talked-about films currently. By now everyone knows that the film has a huge cast which includes Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Kichcha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah, Jagapathi Babu and Brahmaji among others. Updates about the film have been coming in regularly. Just a few days back, it was reported that the shooting for this film has been completed and Chiranjeevi has already started dubbing for his parts. Now, the latest updates suggest that the actor only took 20 hours to finish off the complete dubbing part. Quite impressive, isn’t it?

A report in a leading media suggests that Chiru has taken just 20 hours within a period of 10 days to finish dubbing for his role in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. This means that the post-production work is going on at a very fast pace and we might get to see the film right when it is expected. Chiranjeevi is, reportedly, playing the role of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimhareddy in this movie. This film is tentatively releasing on October 2nd. Apparently, the makers have employed several top studios to execute the VFX work. According to reports, once the studios deliver the output by August end, a release date will be announced for the film. It is being reported that the teaser of the film will be out on Independence Day, which is on August 15th.

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan plays Gosayi Venkanna, the guru of the freedom fighter, while Vijay Sethupathi is playing Raaja Pandi, a Tamil speaking person on whom Uyyalawada had a lot of faith in. Few stills have also been disclosed from the sets, which took the internet by storm. Now, our wait may finally come to an end, if the teaser is released in August. Stay tuned.