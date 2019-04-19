Chiranjeevi delights Raghava Lawrence with a heartfelt move prior to Kanchana 3 release!

Siddarthsrinivas April 19 2019, 4.02 pm April 19 2019, 4.02 pm

When it comes to Raghava Lawrence’s films, two film stars that he has always held high respect for are Superstar Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi. Though the choreographer-turned-actor has not worked with both the legends in too many films, he shares a great rapport with both the stars, who are fans of his films so far. Prior to the release of his Kanchana 3, Lawrence held a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening, to put across the word on the release of the film in the Telugu states as well.

Though Lawrence had initially invited Chiranjeevi to take part in the event as it would help his film gain some more momentum, the actor was not able to make it due to his shoot schedule for the upcoming period drama ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ for which he is meticulously working. However, Chiranjeevi asked his close friend Allu Aravind to attend the event. As Lawrence announced the new wing of his charitable trust in Hyderabad as well, Allu Aravind handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakhs, which had come in from Chiranjeevi himself. The Telugu superstar also conveyed his wishes to the team through a special video conference.

Lawrence’s Kanchana 3 is the fourth installment in his horror comedy franchise which started with the Rajkiran starrer Muni. The film opens in theatres on Friday, with terrific advance bookings reported from the nooks and corners of Tamil Nadu already. Following the high flying success of Kanchana 2, Lawrence is set for another big blockbuster with this film.