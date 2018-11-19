Chiranjeevi doesn't want to keep calm, lines up two films in quick succession!

Megastar Chiranjeevi is now busy wrapping up the final schedule of his big-budget period action drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is being rolled out on a lavish scale. Surender Reddy is helming this biggie which is based on the life of real-life freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. Produced by Ram Charan, the film has a host of famous actors apart from Chiranjeevi – including Nayanthara, Kichcha Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu, Vijay Sethupathi and Amitabh Bachchan.

And now, it has been revealed that the Megastar has already lined up his upcoming slate with two other films with two of the most famous directors in the industry. First up, Chiranjeevi will be starting his new film with Koratala Siva in January.

Soon after this film, Chiranjeevi will start another film with none other than Trivikram Srinivas who is basking in the success of Aravinda Sametha. According to reports, the director has narrated a script which suits the star’s age and image, to which he has given a positive nod.

However, Trivikram will be looking to complete a film with Allu Arjun in this stopgap. He has been discussing the project with the actor for quite a while and would love to see it take up shape soon.