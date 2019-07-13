In Com Staff July 13 2019, 6.31 pm July 13 2019, 6.31 pm

If not the controversies, the shooting schedule of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is definitely over, and as the movie goes through its post-production work, Chiranjeevi is reportedly loathed to idle around. Talks are on about his next project and though we don't know what the storyline will be, Chiru has signed a movie which will be directed by Koratala Siva. The Bharat Ane Nenu director, who is working with the megastar for the first time, is reportedly busy with the script, which has been written with Chiranjeevi's image in mind. Ram Charan is returning in his producer avatar to bankroll the project under their home banner Konidela Production Company. Matinee Entertainment is also said to be a partner in this project. Ram Charan has also produced Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which was budgeted at a whopping 200 crore.

According to sources, Chiranjeevi is keen on having Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the female lead in this movie. Some other glamorous names like Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara, and Tammannah Bhatia are also being bandied about. Some sources close to the director indicated that Koratala Siva wanted to book Kiara Advani for the movie. Kiara was part of the Mahesh Babu starrer, Bharat Ane Nenu, which Siva had directed. While the hunt for the female lead progresses, the fans of the megastar are elated as director Koratala Siva is working with Chiranjeevi for the first time. The director has previously given us movies like Mirchi, Srimanthudu, and Janatha Garage. Siva was also the writer for movies like Brindavanam and Oosaravelli.