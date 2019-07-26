In Com Staff July 26 2019, 4.51 pm July 26 2019, 4.51 pm

May 4 marks the birth anniversary of legendary director Dasari Narayana Rao and it was decided that this day would be celebrated as Directors’ Day, by the Telugu Film Director’s Association. The association also formed the trust named Telugu Film Directors Trust (TFDT), for the welfare of the upcoming and in-need members of the association. As already known, K Raghavendra Rao is the Chairman of this association. According to a report, in a special meeting held on Thursday, the veteran director suggested the start of this fund.

The report states that the director said, “In view of the welfare and well-being of Telugu film directors, we will form a special trust on May 4 and constitute it with a view to aiding the eligible members of it in times of financial distress, health and education, in addition to other dire needs of their family, through the interest from a fund gathered.” According to several reports, SS Rajamouli donated Rs 50 lakhs, while Chiranjeevi donated another 25 lakhs to the fund. Raghavendra Rao donated Rs 10 lakhs while his production house RK Media donated another Rs 15 lakhs to this fund. Rao also said that the trust would aim to gather a fund of Rs 5-10 crores. They would help pay a monthly pension of Rs 5,000 to the filmmakers who are in need of money.