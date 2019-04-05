Chiranjeevi's next with Koratala Siva to go on floors in June

In Com Staff April 05 2019, 7.02 pm April 05 2019, 7.02 pm

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who will next be seen in the upcoming historic drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, is currently enjoying a holiday with his wife Surekha in Japan. Once he is back from his holidays, he will be back on the sets of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is being helmed by Surender Reddy. It is also being said that the actor will finish this shoot and jump on to his next with Koratala Siva. Now, the latest update about this new, as-yet-untitled project is that it is all set to go on floors from June!

Our sources close to the film’s unit said, “Megastar Chiranjeevi will take no break after the completion of shoot for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. He will begin work for his next project with Koratala Siva from June. Shoot will also commence from the same month. Currently pre-production work is on and the rest of the cast is being finalised.” It is being reported that this film will see a Sankranti 2020 release. If rumours are to be believed, Shruti Haasan has been considered opposite Chiranjeevi for this project. This film will be produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy.

Koratala Siva’s last project was Bharat Ane Nenu and it was a big hit. In fact, Shruti has already worked with Koratala in Srimanthudu. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy includes Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Sudeep, Tamannaah, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapati Babu in the cast. The film has Bollywood composer Amit Trivedi working on the music and it is said to be hitting the screens for this Dusshera season.