June 26 2019

Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a magnum opus, which has been creating quite the buzz from the time of its inception. Based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy with Chiru in the titular role, this movie is a multi starrer with stars from different industries gracing the cast. Directed by Surendar Reddy and produced by Ram Charan under the Konidela Production Company banner, the cast of this movie includes Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kichcha Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu, Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Brahmaji and Pragya Jaiswal among others. Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Chiranjeevi's next project would be with director Koratala Siva, with whom the Megastar is teaming up for the first time. Now, this project has been officially confirmed and we have some news regarding this movie's lady lead. Read on...

The speculations are widespread over who would be pairing up with Chiranjeevi for this project. Some sections state that director Koratala Siva wanted to cast somebody who would suit Chiru's age and stature, and hence he was looking at either Anushka or Nayanthara. However, some other sections state that as Koratala Siva always looks at fresh on-screen pairings, he might look for some new heroine to pair up with Chiru. Our sources inside Tollywood, however, have a different opine. They revealed, "There is a strong buzz that Koratala Siva might rope in Kiara Advani to play the female lead in his upcoming project with Chiranjeevi. He seems to be mighty impressed with her work in Bharat Ane Nenu and feels that she would be a good fit for this new movie too!" This report holds some water as it was Koratala Siva, who introduced Kiara to the world of Telugu cinema, through his Mahesh Babu starrer Bharat Ane Nenu.

Syeraa shooting completed !!Thanx to each n every member of Team Syeraa for their hard work n cooperation .A memorable journey indeed!! Movie has shaped out extremely well💪💪. Kick started the DI too 😊 @KonidelaPro@DirSurenderpic.twitter.com/wjBZM3gZLE — Rathnavelu ISC (@RathnaveluDop) June 24, 2019

Meanwhile, it is known that the shooting for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has been completed and that the post-production work is on in full swing. The movie's cinematographer, Randy Ratnavelu, posted about it on his social media handle and also included a couple of pictures from the shooting spot. He added that the movie is shaping up well so far. Produced on a lavish budget, Sye Raa has music by Amit Trivedi. Chiranjeevi's project with Koratala Siva is to be jointly produced by Ram Charan's Konidela Production Company in association with Matinee Entertainment. This project is expected to go on floors by August and will, reportedly, hit the big screens on Ugadi 2020!