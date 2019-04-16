Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy team heads to Kerala to shoot an high octane action sequence

In Com Staff April 16 2019, 5.26 pm April 16 2019, 5.26 pm

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is surely the next biggest awaited release in Tollywood, which has Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Directed by Surender Reddy, the film has been in the making for more than a year now. Made on a massive budget of Rs 300 crores, the historical-warfare film is almost nearing completion. The film has wrapped up an important schedule in Hyderabad where a special set was built and now, they are all set to start their shoot in Kerala.

Our sources revealed, “The shooting for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was going on in Hyderabad and now the team is ready to fly to Kerala to shoot a week-long schedule there. The shoot will be an action sequence and it will have Chiranjeevi and other cast members. After this, the team will again go back to Hyderabad and finish off their shoot.” The film has been said to see a release in October tentatively but nothing is confirmed as of yet since the shoot is yet to be completed. Amitabh Bachchan, who will be seen playing a crucial role in this film, wrapped up his portions last month.

Sye Raa is being bankrolled by Ram Charan Teja under his home banner Konidela Production Company. It has a huge star cast from different industries including Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Jagapathi Babu, Kiccha Sudeep, Pragya Jaiswal and Brahmaji. Amit Trivedi will be making the music for this project. It is a trilingual that will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.