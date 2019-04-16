image
Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy team going to Kerala to shoot an high octane action sequence.

Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy team heads to Kerala to shoot an high octane action sequence

Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is bankrolled by Ram Charan Teja.

