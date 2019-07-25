In Com Staff July 25 2019, 4.34 pm July 25 2019, 4.34 pm

Actor-filmmaker Sasikumar is all set to be seen next in his upcoming film, titled Na Na. This film will see Sarathkumar and M Sasikumar share screen space for the very first time. The first look of the film was revealed a while back and it intrigued the audiences a lot. It showed Sarathkumar's face as a skin-mask that is being peeled off from Sasikumar's face. This obviously raised speculations that the film might have something to do with face swapping. This film is touted to be an action-adventure based in the background of a city. Now, according to a report in the media, Chitra Shukla has been roped in to play the female lead in this film!

The director NV Nirmal Kumar, told the media, “Chitra will be playing Sasikumar’s romantic interest. She appears as a dancer in the film.” The director also told the media that the actress would be joining the sets from today in Hyderabad, where the new schedule is being kicked off. The team has already completed an 18-day schedule earlier in Mumbai. The director also revealed, “The story begins in Chennai and moves to Mumbai. About 45 minutes of the film happens there. The second half is set in Chennai, with a flashback portion taking place in Theni.” The report also mentions that the film has completed almost 50% of its shoot.