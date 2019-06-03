Lmk June 03 2019, 9.56 am June 03 2019, 9.56 am

Among all the Telugu films released this year, Chitralahari is one among the successful ones. Against all expectations, the film emerged victorious at the box office and has completed 50 days in theatres. The total worldwide share of the film is Rs 14.5 crores, with a worldwide gross of about Rs 25 crores. The share in the Telugu states is more than Rs 12.5 crores, and all the stakeholders are happy. Chitralahari was directed by Kishore Tirumala and had Sai Dharam Tej, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Nivetha Pethuraj in the lead roles.

Tej played Vijay, an innovative engineer who strives hard for success. He is down on luck but doesn’t go down the beaten path and persists gamely. His mission is to successfully design an application which can result in timely ambulance services in the case of grave accidents. Contrary to his recent flop films (6 of them back to back from Thikka to Tej I Love You), Tej’s role didn’t have any heroism and he played the average common man very convincingly. Nivetha Pethuraj’s character isn’t there for romance and plays a crucial part in the hero’s journey; Kalyani takes on the love interest’s part. The likes of Posani Krishna Murali, Vennela Kishore and Sunil also had parts of substance. Tej posted a heartfelt tweet for the 50 days milestone of Chitralahari.

Feels so good seeing this poster...as I said earlier it’s not my SUCCESS alone it’s everyones.Who has seen the film and got inspired to work towards their dream...NEVER GIVE UP...would like to thank the whole team of #Chitralahari the audiences and fans who made this possible 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/XVRk48z28A — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) June 1, 2019

Chitralahari has also served to inspire jobless but ambitious youngsters in some way, and that has seemingly made Tej extra happy. It’s also the first box office success for heroine Kalyani. For Nivetha, it’s her 2nd straight success in Telugu after Mental Madhilo.