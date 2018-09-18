Chiyaan Vikram does a Kamal Haasan in new short film

It's a big week for Chiyaan Vikram as the star's Saamy Square is gearing up for a grand release on Friday, September 21. The film will get prime screens and shows across TN as last week's Seemaraja has lost steam after its opening. The hype and expectations around the film are fairly good and Vikram is expected to land his first hit this year after the underwhelming Sketch.

Additionally, the star's son Dhruv Vikram will be having the audio launch of his debut film Varma on Saturday, September 22 at the VIT college campus in Vellore. Bala has directed this Arjun Reddy remake which has music by Radhan.

Meanwhile, a public awareness short film featuring Chiyaan was launched by the Tamil Nadu police department on Monday. The star looks smashing in all-black attire and talks about the importance of CCTV cameras for safety. He emphasizes that such cameras can help reduce and eventually wipe out crime and also enable women's safety in the state.

Vikram talks about CCTV cameras being a ‘third eye’ and when he says "everything, everywhere, we are watching" we can't help wonder if he would make a great Bigg Boss host. The line and the style in which it is delivered have a strong resemblance to what (and how) Kamal Haasan says to promote Bigg Boss. No wonder they hail from the same town, Paramakudi!