Produced by Kamal Haasan for his Raaj Kamal Films International along with R Ravindran of Trident Arts, Kadaram Kondan is directed by Rajesh M Selva whose debut film was Thoongavanam again produced by Kamal Haasan’s production house. Kadaram Kondan features Chiyaan Vikram in the lead along with Kamal’s younger daughter Akshara Haasan. Veteran actor Nasser’s son Abi Haasan is making his debut in Kadaram Kondan. Ghibran scores music for the film and the trailer launch happened in a grand manner yesterday in Chennai. Chiyaan Vikram was generous in waxing eloquent on Kamal Haasan.

Vikram started with a thanks note to everyone and then began, “When I was at the boarding school, we used to get an opportunity to screen a film of our liking on one of the holidays. Usually, the house captains would get a video of a Tamil film to be screened to the students. Once as a happy coincidence, all the house captains got each a Kamal’s film which was Varumaiyin Niram Sigappu, Tik Tik Tik and I got Vaazhvae Maayam. We were all so surprised that all the films had Kamal sir as the hero. Kamal sir has been the inspiration for so many people like me. Perhaps because of actors like Sivaji sir or Kamal sir that I might have got the motivation to be an actor. I have seen all of his films and I love them especially Nayakan or Vaazhvae Maayam”.

He further added, “If someone asks me what is the most favourite of Kamal sir’s films, I would say Pathinaaru Vayadhinilae and that is one film I would like to be remade. But if someone asks me if I can do his role of Chappani, I can say No because I don’t think I can carry out that role like how sir did. Such a maturity he brought on to that role at a young age. It is just not in Paramakudi, not in Tamil Nadu, not in India, but he is being appreciated worldwide. Kamal sir is an iconic symbol of what every actor wants to be”. He thanked Kamal for instilling the dream in him and felt that it was an honour to be there in the podium along with Ulaga Nayagan.