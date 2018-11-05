Chiyaan Vikram to move on to his next, in Malaysia

Chiyaan Vikram has had quite a forgettable year in terms of box-office success. Both Sketch and Saamy Square were disappointments in terms of collections. While Sketch got some favourable reviews from a section of the audience, Saamy Square was rejected by a majority. The star is yet to complete the long in the making Dhruva Natchathiram, due to issues related to the director of the film Gautham Menon and his budgets. Unfortunately, there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel, with respect to Dhruva Natchathiram, any time soon.

But all is not lost for Chiyaan and his loyal fans. He is set to begin shooting for his next film with director Rajesh Selva of 'Thoongavanam' fame, in Malaysia. This film is being produced by legendary actor Kamal Haasan, who is Rajesh's mentor in cinema. Trident Arts are also associated with the film as the distributors and co-producers. The first look of this film (Chiyaan 56) will be launched on Tuesday as a Diwali special.

Akshara Haasan is Chiyaan Vikram's co-star in this action entertainer. Akshara was recently in the news for wrong reasons when some of her glamorous private pictures shockingly made their way to the internet.