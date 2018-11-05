image
Monday, November 5th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Chiyaan Vikram to move on to his next, in Malaysia

Regional

Chiyaan Vikram to move on to his next, in Malaysia

LmkLmk   November 05 2018, 10.09 pm
back
Chiyaan VikramEntertainmentregionalSaamy squaresketch
nextExclusive: Jayam Ravi likens Raashi Khanna to Tamannaa
ALSO READ

Vikram reveals the reason behind taking the commercial route!

Saamy Square off to a steady start in its opening weekend

Exclusive: Chiyaan Vikram's Saamy Square box-office opening report