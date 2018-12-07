Chiyaan Vikram to team up with Ajay Gnanamuthu for an exciting thriller?

It has indeed been a tough year for Chiyaan Vikram, with both his releases in Sketch and Saamy Square turning out to be disappointing ventures at the box office. Trade pundits have started questioning his market potential, with stars like Sivakarthikeyan and Vijay Sethupathi managing to climb up the ladder successfully. In turn, Vikram is carefully choosing his forthcoming projects starting with Kadaram Kondan, the upcoming crime thriller directed by Rajesh M Selva of Thoongavanam fame.

And now, the actor has reportedly signed up his next film which will be directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. Ajay recently delivered a super hit for Nayanthara with his Imaikkaa Nodigal, a racy and pulpy action thriller that played on the good-vs-evil concept. The director showed his prowess to handle a star cast that boasted of Atharvaa and Anurag Kashyap apart from Nayanthara, as the film is remembered for its intelligent sequences and solid staging which turned it into a success story at the box office.

While more details on the Vikram – Ajay Gnanamuthu project are yet to be revealed, sources say that it could be an action thriller that will suit the star’s image. Within a couple of weeks, one can expect more clarity!