In Com Staff August 10 2019, 7.01 pm August 10 2019, 7.01 pm

Chiyaan Vikram is an accomplished actor who is known to all. His last release Kadaram Kondaan with director Rajesh M Selva did not incite good viewership and the film was called an average grosser in trade circles. While he is awaiting the release of his other films like Dhruva Natchathiram with Gautham Menon, he has also signed Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan and director Ajay Gnanamuthu's untitled action thriller. While all these factors are on one side, we now have an interesting update on his younger brother Arvind Victor John’s cinema entry. Apparently, Arvind will be doing a film titled Eppo Kalyanam in Tamil.

About Arvind Victor John’s film entry, our sources state, “Arvind is Chiyaan Vikram’s younger brother and he has signed a film titled Eppo Kalyanam where he plays a powerful villain. The film is set against a campus backdrop. Sandra, a former Miss South India, Pooja, and Lavanya will play the female leads in the film. Irudhayaraj, who has worked with several filmmakers, is making his debut as the director. Ranjith Kumar, Raghu, and Mani will play the other leads. Livingston, Vinaya Prasad, Mahanadhi Shankar and Jayanthi essay the supporting cast”. It was said that Arvind was continuously getting acting assignments but he was waiting for the right one. He also has three Malayalam films which are in various stages of production.