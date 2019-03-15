Chiyaan Vikram's Kadaram Kondaan director Rajesh M Selva denies release date rumours!

Raaj Kamal Films International's upcoming production Kadaram Kondan, directed by Rajesh M Selva, has Chiyaan Vikram in the lead and also stars Akshara Haasan and Malayalam actor Lena. Veteran actor Nasser's son Abi Hassan is playing Akshara's pair in this movie. Recently, it was revealed that Vikram had lent his voice for a motivational song in this movie, under Ghibran's music. Just a couple of days back, it was also announced that the Kadaram Kondan team were moving forward with the post production work. All these added to the general speculations that the movie would be hitting screens on April 19. However, this movie's director refutes this!

When we got in touch with Rajesh M Selva to confirm if the movie was indeed releasing on April 19, he said, "They are just rumours. We have not yet finalised Kadaram Kondan's release date and shall definitely make an official announcement once we do. Also, we are currently shooting for the promo of the song that Chiyaan Vikram sung!" This definitely would come as a dampener to all those Vikram fans who were eagerly waiting to see him on the big screens on April 19. However, we can rest assured that whenever this movie releases, it would be a breathtaking experience!

Kadaram Kondan's cinematography is handled by Srinivas R Gutha and editing is handled by Praveen KL R Ravindran's Trident Arts banner is distributing this movie which is touted to be based on the super hit Hollywood thriller movie Don't Breathe. While all this is happening in his production venture, Kamal Haasan is busy on the political front as his party Makkal Needhi Maiyam is gearing up to contest in the forthcoming parliamentary elections. Stay tuned for further updates...