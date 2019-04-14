Chiyaan Vikram's Kadaram Kondan release date poster sets off confusion!

In Com Staff April 14 2019, 1.42 pm April 14 2019, 1.42 pm

There are a lot of expectations riding on the upcoming movie Kadaram Kondan, which stars Chiyaan Vikram in the lead along with Akshara Haasan and veteran actor Nasser's son Abi Hassan in vital roles. Abi is making his debut in this movie, which is directed by Rajesh M. Selva of Thoongavanam fame. Produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International in collaboration with Trident Arts, this movie has music by Ghibran. After a raucous reception for this movie's action-packed trailer, fans have been expectantly waiting to know when the movie's release is going to be. Just as an official poster announcing the date was released, another announcement offsetting it has come out!

Earlier today evening, a poster announcing that the movie would be releasing on May 31, just towards the end of the summer vacations, was released online. Just as the news began spreading, another update from one of the producers stated that the post-production work is in progress and that the release date has not been decided as yet. The post also promised that there would be more updates soon. Meanwhile, there are speculations that the Kadaram Kondan team is gearing up to do something special for Chiyaan Vikram's birthday which falls on 17th April.

Kadaram Kondan, the 56th movie in National Award winner Vikram's stellar career, has cinematography by Srinivas R. Gutha and editing by Praveen KL. With all this happening, Vikram is currently busy with overseeing the shoot of his son Dhruv's debut movie Adithya Varma, the new Tamil remake of the super hit Tollywood movie Arjun Reddy. He is also gearing up to begin work on his next big, the magnum opus Mahavir Karna! Stay tuned for further updates!