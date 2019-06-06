Lmk June 06 2019, 11.54 pm June 06 2019, 11.54 pm

Over the years, senior Tamil star Chiyaan Vikram has developed a good market for himself in the Telugu states as well. His blockbuster Tamil movies such as Anniyan, to name one, did great business in Tollywood. Some of his other films such as Kandasamy and Irumugan also worked well. In recent times, his Sketch and Saamy Square were rejected by the Telugu audience, but that hasn’t stopped the makers of his next release Kadaram Kondan from going ahead and firming up the Telugu dubbed version’s release. It is said that the Telugu states' theatrical rights of the film have been sold for 5.5 crores. The Telugu version will mostly release along with the Tamil version in early July. The team hasn’t fixed the exact release date yet and it’s still a guessing game in the trade. A surprise release in June-end cannot be ruled out either! Kadaram Kondan’s Karnataka release rights have already been sold to Horizon Studio. In TN, the film will be released by Trident Arts.

Kadaram Kondan has been directed by Rajesh M Selva, who had earlier directed Kamal Haasan’s Thoongavanam. Movie buffs feel that in terms of look, feel and mood, Kadaram Kondan appears similar to Thoongavanam. Kamal Haasan’s banner RKFI has produced Kadaram Kondan, the majority of which was shot in Malaysia. Kamal has expressed his happiness at the way the film has turned out and has also apparently called Vikram and appreciated him for his work in the film.

Kadaram Kondan is a film which will be high on action. It is said that Vikram doesn’t have too many dialogues in the film and that his action will speak louder than words. His edgy grey-haired, bearded look for the film has already won over his fans and well-wishers.