In Com Staff June 02 2019, 7.25 pm June 02 2019, 7.25 pm

Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming film Kadaram Kondan is arguably one of the most awaited films, currently. This film stars Vikram in the lead, along with Akshara Haasan and veteran actor Nasser's son Abi Hassan in vital roles. Produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International in collaboration with Trident Arts, this movie is being directed by Rajesh M. Selva of Thoongavanam fame. We had already revealed that the makers are done with 90% of the film's production work and would be announcing the release date soon. Well, we have some good news for you! Our sources have revealed that it has been decided that the film is all set to release on June 28 or in early July.

Our source revealed, “Vikram’s Kadaram Kondan’s shoot has almost completed. The makers have decided to release the film on June 28 or early July. Official confirmation will be out soon.” This sure is some good news for Vikram fans! The post-production work is expected to start soon and fans sure might get to see the trailer in the coming days. Shruti Haasan has rendered a song in this film and music has been scored by Ghibran. Makers have already released a look from the film and fans have not been able to stop raving about it! Kadaram Kondan has cinematography by Srinivas R. Gutha and editing by Praveen KL.