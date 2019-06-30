In Com Staff June 30 2019, 6.50 pm June 30 2019, 6.50 pm

Chiyaan Vikram is currently busy with a few projects. One of them is the long-awaited Mahavir Karna, directed by RS Vimal. While some progress has been made regarding the project, the director recently received a rude shock when some fraudsters were luring in aspiring actors by offering them roles in this magnum opus. This obviously led to him filing a police complaint and he also sent a letter to the Kerala Chief Minister Cell, which launched an inquiry regarding the same. Now, talking to a leading daily, the director said that the cast and crew details will be made official soon! The report states that the details will be out along with the teaser of the film.

Talking to the media about the teaser of the film, the director said, “We are yet to finalize when we should release the teaser, but movie buffs can expect it soon.” The report mentions that the director is currently scouting locations in Nepal, where the next schedule will begin. Talking about rumours of the project being shelved, the director told the media, “I don’t know how such news crops up. We have completed a schedule in Hyderabad and we will decide on the date for the upcoming schedules in a while.” Well, from what it looks like, the film is well on its way to being made smoothly and hopefully, it will not face any more hurdles.

Mahavir Karna is touted to be trilingual to be made in Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The film will be bankrolled by the New York-based production house United Film Kingdom. Malayalam star Suresh Gopi has been roped in to play an important role and reportedly stars from various industries have been cast in the film. Stay tuned for more updates…