Chiyaan Vikram's makeover for Kadaram Kondan is truly dashing!

This might have not been a great year for Chiyaan Vikram with both his Sketch and Saamy Square turning out to be flops at the ticket window, but his fans are still keeping up the excitement thanks to the updates on his next film Kadaram Kondan and the forthcoming Dhruva Natchatiram coming by.

The first look of Kadaram Kondan was launched for the Diwali festive and has been a trending topic since then. The film features Vikram in one of his coolest looks yet, with his beard and salt-and-pepper styling on point.

Kadaram Kondan is an action flick based on the ancient Malaysian city Kadaram, now known as Ketah. The city had connections with the Chola kings of Tamil Nadu, a space which would be explored in the film. Rajesh Selva who earlier directed Kamal Haasan's Thoongavanam is the writer and director here. The team is now completing a 20-day schedule in Malaysia. Vikram and the entire unit had wished their producer Kamal Haasan on his birthday through a special video which went viral on Twitter.

❤️ & the happiest b’day wishes to our உலகநாயகன் from the கடாரம் கொண்டான் team all the way from KL...!! pic.twitter.com/4j5ruiK7ff — RMS (@RajeshMSelva) November 7, 2018

Meanwhile, the first single from Vikram's much delayed Dhruva Natchatiram will be launched this month. Composer Harris Jayaraj, who is back to business after a break, confirmed the same through his Twitter handle.