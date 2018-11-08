image
Thursday, November 8th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Chiyaan Vikram's makeover for Kadaram Kondan is truly dashing!

Regional

Chiyaan Vikram's makeover for Kadaram Kondan is truly dashing!

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   November 08 2018, 2.52 pm
back
Chiyaan VikramDhruva NatchatiramEntertainmentKadaram KondanregionalSaamy squaresketch
next2.0: Rajinikanth calls Akshay Kumar the hero as well as the villain of the film
ALSO READ

Chiyaan Vikram to move on to his next, in Malaysia

Vikram reveals the reason behind taking the commercial route!

Saamy Square off to a steady start in its opening weekend