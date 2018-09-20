Chiyaan Vikram's producers take up Arvind Swami's next

Ever since Thani Oruvan happened and went on to become a celebrated blockbuster, Arvind Swami has been in demand. He has been signing back to back films and is constantly in the news. His next release would be Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, followed by Naragasooran and the long in the making Sathuranga Vettai 2. He had Bhaskar Oru Rascal released a couple of months back and the film had a moderate run.

Reports had it that Arvind Swami and Regina Cassandra would be teaming up for a new film to be directed by Rajapandi of Achchamindri and Ennamo Nadakkudhu fame. This film has been titled Kallapart and was officially launched on September 19 with a formal pooja at AVM Studios, Chennai.

This big budget venture would be produced by S.Parthi and S.S.Vasan of Moving Frames, the banner which funded Chiyaan Vikram's Sketch earlier this year. Anandaraj and Saranya Ponvannan will also be playing important roles in Kallapart. The first shooting schedule is said to happen for one month in Chennai.

The technical team of Kallapart comprises noteworthy names like cinematographer Arvind Krishna and music composer Nivas K Prasanna.