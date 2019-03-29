Choti Choti Baatein: Maharshi’s first single is a generic ode to friendship!

Siddarthsrinivas March 29 2019, 11.41 am March 29 2019, 11.41 am

The first single from Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi has been released, bringing happiness to the star’s fans who have been impatiently waiting for some promo material from the team. The song, which is titled Choti Choti Baatein, is both sung and composed by Devi Sri Prasad, who marks his successive combination with Mahesh Babu after bringing out an impressive score for Bharat Ane Nenu. While most of us would have expected a chartbuster start, Choti Choti Baatein is nothing more than a routine buddy melody that largely banks on its lyrics to make it a decent listen.

Devi Sri Prasad’s under-performing tune here is as old as the hills, with nothing much to cheer about. The song is bent on a light EDM loop accompanied by backing chorus vocals that help it along. It would definitely have been much better if the composer had gone in for another singer, who would have it given it a different twist. Ultimately, the most enjoyable part here is the instrumental portion after the halfway mark of the track, where the tabla and the flute come into play.

With many more songs left to be unveiled, one hopes that Devi Sri Prasad can come back strongly with celebratory numbers that would be a treat to watch in theatres. For a biggie of this scale, having hit songs is mandatory, and that should come by through the forthcoming tracks.

Maharshi, which stars Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde, Allari Naresh, and others is getting ready for a grand worldwide release on the 9th of May. The Vamshi Paidipally directorial is the big tentpole release of the year in Telugu, with huge expectations and buzz riding on it.