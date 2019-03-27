Choti Choti Batein: First song from Maharshi featuring Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde to be out on March 29!

Mahesh Babu’s highly anticipated film Maharshi is all set to see a release on May 9. The film, which is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally, is in the last leg of shoot. While fans have been eagerly waiting to get every possible update about the film, the makers have started the film promotions from Wednesday! Unveiling a new poster, it has been announced that the first song from the film Choti Choti Batein is all set to release this Friday on March 29!

The song will be featuring Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh. Fans will be treated to this musical journey early on Friday morning. Along with this, the new poster shows the three looking at the ocean and needless to say it looks cinematically gorgeous. Reportedly, the story revolves around Mahesh, who is a NRI businessman, returns back to his village. The actor is currently dubbing for his role and reports also state that the remaining two songs will be shot next month.

It is the 25th film in Prince Mahesh's career. The film is said to feature Tollywood's 'Prince' in a new look. Pooja Hegde, who impressed fans with her performance in Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, plays the female lead in Maharshi. The film is being jointly produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, PVP Cinema and Vyjayanthi Movies. Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music for this project, while KU Mohanan is cranking the camera and Praveen KL is in charge of the editing! Stay tuned for more updates.