In Com Staff July 17 2019, 8.07 pm July 17 2019, 8.07 pm

These days, the internet helps in many ways but it also causes distress at some point in time. While everything has become handy and fast because of the internet, it has also increased the number of problems among the people who use it. While the web keeps us close to our celebrities most of the times, at times it is the root cause for spreading bizarre rumours. Just a while back rumour mills were abuzz with the news that veteran Kannada actor-director Dwarakish took his last breath. Soon after the news came on Twitter, it spread like wildfire. People started posting condolences and offered strength to his family members. However, it turns out that this news was a big hoax. Refuting all these rumours, the actor posted a video of himself and said that he is as healthy as ever.

Director Chaitanya KM was the first to clarify this news on Twitter. He wrote that Dwarakish is fine and that such rumours should not be spread. Soon after, the actor too posted the video to reiterate the same thing. In the video he says, “Hello everyone, this is your Karnatakada Kulla. I am hale and healthy. Please do not believe any rumours on my health." He also thanked his fans for all the love and blessings. “Whatever happens, you will get to know. Your love, faith and blessings have kept me healthy. And I am healthy and I will be healthy. Thank you,” he ended the video by saying this. This obviously has come as a big relief to all the fans who were devastated after hearing the fake news.

Check out the video here:

Dwarakish sir is fine. God bless. Please don't entertain any rumors about his condition. — Chaitanya KM (@kmchaitanya) July 15, 2019

Mr Dwarakish himself has spoken. Please don't allow rumors to spread. pic.twitter.com/Y0pa8eSOWz — Chaitanya KM (@kmchaitanya) July 16, 2019